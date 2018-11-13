URBANSKI, Raymond T.

URBANSKI - Raymond T. November 10, 2018. Loving husband of the late Gertrude J. (Lampka) and the late Dorothy L. (Garey); dearest father of James Urbanski and Joyce Burke; step-father of Tina (late Larry) Watson, Bill Stevens, Richard Stevens and Marcia (Don) Dixon; beloved grandfather of eleven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren; dear brother of the late Norbert (late Mildred) Urbanski. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to a memorial service, Thursday, November 15th at 11 AM at the Faith Lutheran Church (corner of Jamison & Bowen Rds), Elma. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to The Elma, Marilla, Wales VFW Post 5861, PO Box 515, Elma, NY 14059. Condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com