Winter weather advisory south and east of Buffalo is canceled

The National Weather Service had issued a winter weather advisory for Wyoming, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, but it was canceled this morning as much of the expected snow moved east of the area.

Daytime highs are forecast in the upper 30s. A northwesterly wind will pick up as the day wears on, making it feel like it's in the 20s.

Scattered snow showers are forecast to continue later Tuesday. It'll be unseasonably cold – in the mid-20s – with breezy conditions that will make it feel like it's in the teens, forecasters said.

By Wednesday, chances for snow showers continue across Western New York.

Cold air will further deepen, bringing the chilliest air of the season to the region.

Daytime highs Wednesday will be in the low 30s in metro Buffalo but won't escape the upper 20s in higher elevations.

The average high temperature for the date is in the upper 40s.

Overnight, lows will dip into the lower 20s in metro Buffalo and the upper teens across the hills, forecasters said.