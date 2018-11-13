UB basketball star Cierra Dillard named to Naismith Trophy Watch List

University at Buffalo guard Cierra Dillard has been named to the Citizen Naismith Trophy Watch List, the only mid-major player to make the list of 50 players.

The watch list is used as the first step toward selecting the national player of the year. The midseason 30 team will be announced on Feb. 11, with the 10 national semifinalists announced March 4. The four finalists will be named March 22 and the winner will be revealed April 6.

Dillard is the first women's basketball player in school history to be named to the watch list.

The preseason All-MAC East Player of the Year and preseason All-Big Four Player of the Year, Dillard averaged 16.2 points, 5.2 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 3.0 steals last season as the Bulls went to the Sweet 16. She has a team-high 85 three pointers and set the school steals record with 105.

She upped her game in the NCAA Tournament, averaging 29.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.3 steals while shooting 49.1 in three games. Dillard had 36 points in a first-round upset of sixth-seeded South Florida, 22 points against third-seeded Florida State and 29 points in the loss to defending national champion South Carolina.

Dillard had 23 points and four rebounds in UB's season-opening win against Maryland-Eastern Shore on Sunday. UB hosts Niagara on Wednesday.