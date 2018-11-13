Tremaine Tracker: Bills' rookie linebacker returns by showing athleticism, versatility vs. Jets

It wasn't a game filled with splashy plays like sacks or interceptions for Bills rookie linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, but after missing Week 9's game against the Bears, the second-level defender returned to the field against the New York Jets and essentially put his entire skill set on full display.

Range tackles Impact tackles Initial contact plays at New York 3 2 1

Though one of his range tackles came well downfield on one of the few long plays the Jets' offense had against the Bills, the other two led to minimal gains. Edmunds' three takedowns outside the numbers were the most he's had in a game since Week 5's win against the Titans.

Also, his two impact tackles against New York -- takedowns at or behind the line of scrimmage -- were the most he's had since Week 3 in Minnesota. Edmunds' initial contact play came on a run blitz when he burst through the line untouched and made contact with the Jets' ballcarrier before his teammates cleaned up.

As has been the case for Edmunds this season, he had problems wrapping up smaller, quicker offensive players in Week 10. Also, while he didn't shed any blocks to make tackles, he wasn't stuck on any blocks, either. His athleticism helped him a great deal in that regard by way of avoiding blocks.

Block-shed Tackles No-shed Missed tackles at New York 0 0 3

After not being used as a pass-rusher for the first time in his NFL career in Buffalo's loss to New England on Monday Night Football, Edmunds got three opportunities to rush the quarterback and generated one pressure of Jets quarterback Josh McCown.

He wasn't a liability in coverage either, as the three completions he allowed were all in front of him in zone. One of the missed tackles occurred on one of the completions he allowed.

Pressures per pass-rush snaps Pass breakups Receptions / yards allowed in coverage at New York 1/3 0 3/25

Here's how Edmunds has fared in his rookie season heading into Buffalo's bye week.

Range tackles Impact tackles Initial contact plays Through Week 10 21 9 5

Block-shed tackles No-shed Missed tackles Through Week 10 13 15 13