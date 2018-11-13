The Wraparound: Sabres 2, Lightning 1

This wasn't the Sabres' finest performance of the season. They were sent in a tailspin in the second period when the Lightning's Anthony Cirelli scored on a breakaway only 15 seconds after Kyle Okposo's toe-drag and wrist shot beat backup goalie Louis Domingue.

Tampa Bay, the top team in the Eastern Conference, proceeded to dominate play for the remainder of the second and controlled possession for long stretches in the third. Unlike past seasons, the Sabres got just enough offense and another outstanding performance by Carter Hutton in net to hold on for a 2-1 win Tuesday night at KeyBank Center.

The Sabres, now 10-6-2, stretched their winning streak to three games and have now earned points in nine of their last 11. Jeff Skinner's goal at 17:45, his 13th of the season, occurred in front of the net, when he poked a loose puck from Sam Reinhart's shot past Lightning backup Louis Domingue for a 1-0 lead.

Tampa Bay, still atop the Atlantic Division, failed to generate chances after a fast start. It took over in the second period, though, after it appeared the Sabres had taken control. Okposo scored on an odd-man rush at 5:43 when his wrist shot went between Domingue to make it 2-0.

The Lightning quickly answered with Cerelli's goal and outshot the Sabres, 14-2, in the second period. The visitors finished with a 30-19 advantage in shots. Buffalo only held onto the lead because of Hutton's latest outstanding work in net.

Hutton stopped 29 of the 30 shots he faced, including 13 of 14 in the second period to earn his seventh win of the season.

Close call: Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov hit the post with Domingue pulled for the extra attacker and only 1:02 remaining in the third period. Hutton then made an outstanding glove save as time expired to secure the win.

9-1: The Lightning outshot the Sabres, 9-1, in the second period following Cirelli's goal, which began when Alex Killorn launched a pass over Rasmus Dahlin and Nathan Beaulieu.

Okposo's goal was his fifth in his past 10 games and his five on the season are the second-most on the Sabres behind Skinner.

Learning from mistakes: Dahlin was not immune to those poor mistakes. The 18-year-old defenseman committed a terrible turnover in the neutral zone that led to a Lightning rush late in the second period. He responded by diving to stop a centering pass, though the Sabres were unable to clear the puck from their own zone.

Striking first: The Sabres are now 8-0-2 when scoring first and 7-0-2 when leading after the first period. Skinner’s goal at 17:45 was their 19th first-period goal of the season.

Moving up: Skinner’s goal, his 13th in 18 games, moved him into second in the league in scoring – three goals behind the Bruins’ David Pastrank for the league lead.

Head shot: Lightning winger Adam Erne was hit in the jaw by teammate Ryan Callahan’s slap shot at 13:16 in the second period. Erne skated off on his own and returned only a few minutes later.

Strong finish to first: Defenseman Marco Scandella committed an egregious turnover in his own end during the Sabres’ first shift of the night, and his teammates didn’t perform much better for the opening five minutes.

However, they proceeded to show that they have the skill to compete with the league’s best. Slowly, the Sabres began to control possession, leading to quality scoring chances. First, Casey Mittelstadt was stopped by Domingue after Dahlin made an excellent outlet pass to Okposo to start the rush.

Reinhart fooled defenseman Erik Cernak to create a scoring chance but his wrister was gloved by Domingue. Skinner was then stopped on the doorstep before the Sabres finally broke through with his goal.

Hall of Famers: Dave Andreychuk and Dominik Hasek watched the game from a private suite. Both were introduced to the crowd late in the first period. Hasek visited the Sabres at practice Monday before the Hall of Fame ceremony.

WNY officials: Two of the officials from the game have Western New York roots. Peter MacDougall, one of the two referees, played wing at Canisius College from 2006-10. Linesman Tim Nowak is a Cheektowaga native and this was his 1,671st game.

Up Next: The Sabres will practice Wednesday and Thursday at KeyBank Center before leaving for a three-game road trip, beginning with a game against the Jets in Winnipeg on Friday at 8 p.m.