TARBRAKE, Peter H.

TARBRAKE - Peter H. Of Cassadaga, NY, November 10, 2018, the result of an automobile accident. Retired social worker, Niagara County Dept. of Social Services. Survived by two children, Kendra (Leo) and Andrew; grandchildren Madeline, Penelope and Andrew; brother Mark (Chris); and nieces Morgan, Kelsey and Hannah. Pete left his stamp on this earth and those lucky enough to know him will keep him in their hearts forever. Memorial Service 4 PM Thursday, November 15th at Lind Funeral Home, 805 W. 3rd St., Jamestown, with no visitation observed.