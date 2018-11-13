SZUBA, Mary (Gzyl)

SZUBA - Mary (nee Gzyl)

Of Lackawanna, NY, November 9, 2018, beloved wife of the late Edward J. Szuba, Sr.; loving mother of Edward (Karen Neu) Szuba, Jr., Julie (Bob Mackie) Stranahan and Laurie (Timothy) Deakin; cherished grandmother of Edward Szuba III, Amy (Thomas) Gumkowski, Andrew (Erica) Szuba, Adam Szuba, Rachael and Benjamin Deakin; dearest daughter of the late Fabian and Julia (nee Andzel) Gzyl; dear sister of the late Fabian (late Adeline) Gzyl, Marian (Alice) Gzyl, Esther Gzyl and Benjamin Gzyl. Family will be present to receive friends Thursday from 3-8 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where Funeral Services will be held Friday at 11 AM. Interment Lakeside Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SPCA of your choice. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com