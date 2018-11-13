SWANN, Angeline M. (Villafranca)

Of Blasdell, entered into rest November 7, 2018; beloved wife of the late Leslie J. Swann; devoted mother of David (Karen) Swann and James (Marlene) Swann; cherished grandmother of Matthew Pangborn; loving daughter of the late Anthony and Rose Villafranca; dear sister of Lena Bullis. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at Big Tree Wesleyan Church, 4163 Fairview Pkwy., Blasdell, on Saturday (November 17th) at 1 PM. Arrangements entrusted to LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Your online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com