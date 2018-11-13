STUTZMAN, Donna (Blakely)

STUTZMAN - Donna

(nee Blakely)

Of Lancaster, November 11, 2018; wife of the late Walter H. Stutzman; dear mother of Martha Stutzman, Gail (John) Camilleri, Thomas Stutzman, Mary Sibert, Ann (Randy) Stanek, Daniel (Patricia) and Kurt (Laurie) Stutzman; loving grandmother of 16 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; sister of Kurt (Carol) Blakely and the late Robert (Diane) Blakely; also survived by nieces and nephews. All are invited to a Funeral Service at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1080 Main St., at North St., Buffalo, Thursday at 9:30 AM. Please meet at church. Interment Townline Lutheran Cemetery. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, Kenmore, NY. Memorials to Townline Lutheran Church, 1159 Townline Rd., Alden, 14004 or Hospice Foundation of Buffalo, are preferred. Condolences may be sent to ginnanefuneralhome.com