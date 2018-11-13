Sheriff: Fatal Genesee County shooting appears accidental

The fatal shooting Friday night of a 23-year-old man in Byron appears to have been an accident caused by the careless handling of a weapon, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

John "Jack" Carney was shot with his own 9-mm Ruger at about 11:45 p.m. during a party in a barn behind his home at 6409 Byron Holley Road. Carney, who owned the registered handgun, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The Sheriff's Office's comments followed a review of statements and interviews with witnesses, as well as discussions with the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office and the Genesee County District Attorney's Office, the agency said.

The case officially remains under investigation, the Sheriff's Office said.