Second robbery in five days at Niagara Falls gas station

Two armed men wearing masks robbed the Citgo gas station at 700 Main St. in Niagara Falls on Sunday night, according to a city police report.

The robbery happened at about 8:25 p.m. After the robbers walked in and demanded money, one assailant told a customer at the counter not to move while the other robber went behind the counter and told an employee to open the registers, according to the report.

After taking the cash, the robbers – both of whom had handguns – ran out of the store and headed west.

This was the second robbery at the gas station in five days, according to police reports. A woman was attacked and robbed while pumping gas there on Wednesday night.