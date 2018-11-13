Sabres' struggling power play aims to shoot more, pass less vs. Lightning

As the Buffalo Sabres' morning skate was drawing to a close Tuesday at KeyBank Center, coach Phil Housley gathered his players around the whiteboard to draw up the next drill for his penalty kill and power play.

His directive for the latter was simple: shoot more. Though the Sabres rank 12th in the NHL in shot attempts per game, they haven't caused as much chaos on the power play. As a result, the unit is tied for 17th in the NHL with 11 goals in 61 attempts, and it will face one of the league's stingiest penalty kills when puck drops at 7:30 p.m. tonight against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Buffalo has failed to convert on each of its last 11 power-play opportunities, including 0 for 5 during its two-game winning streak. On the other hand, Tampa Bay's penalty kill is tied for second in the league with only eight power-play goals allowed in 65 chances, led by goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, a Vezina Trophy finalist last season.

"They blocks shots well and their goaltender has been playing terrific, but we have to get back to shot mentality and it doesn't have to be a one-timer, it doesn't have to be a hard shot," Housley said following Tuesday's morning skate. "We just have to get pucks in there and get dirty. That's what turns power plays around."

Despite the Sabres' struggles on the power play, Housley hasn't drastically changed his personnel. Conor Sheary, the team leader with three goals on the man advantage, has stuck with the second unit. Meanwhile, Jeff Skinner and Kyle Okposo, both second on the Sabres with two power-play goals, remain on the top unit.

Sam Reinhart has yet to score, though he has five assists and is tied with Jack Eichel for the team lead in power-play points.

Unlike previous seasons, the Sabres have the talent to threaten with their first and second units. Still, the production hasn't met Housley's expectations or those of his players in the locker room. The first unit committed several turnovers during Tuesday's skate, while the second unit thrived.

That would explain why Eichel planned to watch video on the Lightning's penalty kill before puck drop. He and Skinner spoke in detail of always wanting to improve, but there seemed to be a heightened sense of urgency given the opponent and the Sabres 'sloppy play in recent games.

"If you look around the league, PKs are trying to get better and power plays have to continue to adjust and adapt to what these teams are giving you," Skinner said after the skate. "For us, you want to be a positive impact on the game. If you don’t score then you want to create some momentum off of it. We want to continue to try to do that and create opportunities."

Lightning coach Jon Cooper has spoken highly of the Sabres the past two seasons, even when his division counterpart was at the bottom of the standings. Cooper expressed a great respect for Housley and the Sabres' nucleus, including Eichel and Reinhart.

So, it was no surprise that Housley's group has the Lightning's undivided attention. The Sabres enter tonight's game with a 9-6-2 record and 20 points – two behind the Bruins and Maple Leafs for second place in the Atlantic.

"This is, for sure, the best Buffalo team we've seen in here the last couple years," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. "They're well balanced. They play the right way. Phil has done a fabulous job with this group, especially because there's so many new faces."

"They're a dangerous team that if you allow their skill to have time and space and make plays they can make you look silly," defenseman Ryan McDonagh added.

Eichel, like his teammates, has a mutual respect for Tampa Bay. It's no secret the Sabres view this game as a measuring stick. Though people around the league are talking more about Toronto, the Lightning are viewed as the most talented team in the Eastern Conference. That said, Eichel and Skinner, the Sabres' top two scorers with 19 points in 17 games, spoke about the talent on their own team.

"Obviously they have a good team over there," Eichel said. "We know they have a good group of players. They didn’t go to the conference finals last year for no reason. They have a lot of the same guys still there. They’re pretty comfortable with each other. They’re an experienced team. They win a lot of games. For us, I don’t think it changes our approach at all. We know what we have to do tonight to give ourselves a chance to win. You just have to be ready for puck drop."