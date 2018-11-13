Sabres Notebook: Lightning bus to Toronto for St. Louis' Hall induction

Rather than spending a night off in Buffalo, the Tampa Bay Lightning boarded a bus to Toronto. Their destination: the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Players, coaches and staff made the short drive north to attend the Hall induction of Martin St. Louis, one of six to be honored during a ceremony Monday night. St. Louis, who spent nearly 14 years with Tampa Bay and led the franchise to a Stanley Cup in 2004, finished his career with the Rangers.

However, he spent the twilight of his career mentoring many of the current Lightning players, including Steven Stamkos. It was St. Louis who helped establish a winning culture that is now envied by teams across the NHL.

As fate would have it, Stamkos and his teammates were scheduled to play the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center one night after St. Louis’ induction, and Tampa Bay's front office arranged the trip to Toronto.

“Marty was one of those guys, he was kind of the light in the room,” Stamkos said following the Lightning’s morning skate Tuesday. “So, anyone who got the chance to play with him – training staff, coaching staff, whoever it was – they definitely had an impact on Marty, and Marty definitely had an impact on us. I know how appreciative he was that everyone showed up. It just goes to show the quality of person Marty is.”

That respect, Stamkos said, why most of the Lightning chose to make the trip. St. Louis remains the franchise’s all-time leader in assists and points. His tenure in Tampa Bay began in 2000 and ended in 2013-14 when he was traded to the Rangers.

While there were tumultuous seasons in Tampa Bay, St. Louis continued to produce and was partly responsible for hockey succeeding in the Sunshine State. He teared up during his induction speech Monday while many current Lightning players, most former teammates, stood nearby.

“It’s almost a surreal moment," Stamkos said. “You’re there, you’re watching all these guys get inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. It almost doesn’t feel real when you’re there. It will probably take a while to settle in, even for Marty, I’m sure. But it was really cool. Hopefully a moment a lot of us remember for a long time.”

Martin Brodeur, Jayna Hefford, Alexander Yakushev, Willie O’Ree and Gary Bettman were also inducted. While St. Louis waited for his turn on stage, the Lightning players stood backstage, marveling at all the hockey greats who walked by, including Wayne Gretzky.

“So fortunate to have the opportunity to be part of that,” said Lightning coach Jon Cooper, who has coached St. Louis for less than one season. “It culminated with Marty in the end, but it was all the pre-hype and just the people you bump into and be in the same room as. … It was a real cool event and to top it off by a great speech by Marty. You kind of feel vested a little bit because you are a small part of his career and got to watch it up close. It was great.”

•••

Gilbert Perreault, the Sabres' all-time leader in every offensive category, turned 68 on Tuesday. Perreault, chosen first overall by Buffalo in 1970, retired in 1987 after recording a franchise-record 1,326 points in 1,191 games. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1990.

•••

The Predators' shootout loss to Anaheim on Monday night prevented Nashville from starting the season 9-0 on the road, leaving them two wins shy of the NHL record set by the Sabres in 2006-07. The Sabres didn't lose a game on the road that season until Nov. 18 at Ottawa.

•••

Five years ago Tuesday, the Sabres fired Darcy Regier and Ron Rolston, replacing them with Pat LaFontaine and Ted Nolan. Nolan went a combined 40-87 in two seasons as coach and was fired by Tim Murray on April 12, 2015.

•••

The Sabres will partner with Wegmans and Entercom Buffalo to hold a Thanksgiving turkey drive on Thursday to benefit the Buffalo City Mission and the Food Bank of WNY. The event will be held at the following locations from 6 to 9 a.m.: KeyBank Center surface lot on Baltimore Street, Wegmans in Amherst and Wegmans in West Seneca.

The annual event collected more than 2,000 turkeys last year, and for every 20-pound turkey dropped off, or the equivalent of a 20-pound turkey, the Sabres will give the donor two tickets to an upcoming game. Tickets will be distributed immediately at the drop-off locations.