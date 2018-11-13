Ex-Cheektowaga councilman gets probation in domestic violence case

Former four-term Cheektowaga Councilman James P. Rogowski, whose legal troubles began in February after he was arrested for violating an order of protection against his wife, was sentenced Tuesday in Erie County Integrated Domestic Violence Court to one year of probation.

Rogowski – who appeared in court with his attorney, Patrick Stafford – was also ordered by Judge Deborah Haendiges to attend 40 hours of family violence sensitivity training.

“It’s been a long path to get to this point. I want to be perfectly clear that I want you to continue to abide by this order of protection,” Haendiges told Rogowski.

In September, Rogowski pleaded guilty to attempted criminal contempt, a B misdemeanor, after a traffic altercation with his wife in West Seneca. Rogowski was ordered off the Cheektowaga Town Board by State Supreme Court Justice Mark Montour.

Holly P. Tucker, chief of the district attorney’s Domestic Violence Bureau, appeared for the prosecution.

The plea offered to Rogowski was made in consultation with Rogowski’s wife, who was concerned he would lose his teaching job, confirmed Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.

“She was extremely concerned about Mr. Rogowski losing his full-time position,” said Flynn. “Obviously, they have three children, and she needs the financial support.”

But Flynn did not stop there.

“I quite frankly went above and beyond the call of duty and reached out to the school district where he worked to ascertain the full ramifications of the charge, as it pertained to his employment, said Flynn. “One of the reasons I agreed to offer him a B misdemeanor was because of his wife’s concern that he would lose his job.”

Rogowski, 46, was placed on paid administrative leave from his job as high school technology instructor in the Lockport School District. Lockport schools took the action after the former councilman was arrested and charged for violating an order of protection against his wife.

“I am very cognizant of what victims have gone through initially, and I don’t want to add on to their suffering,” said Flynn, who called the sentence “a fair one.”

Rogowski was a seated councilman at the time of his arrest by West Seneca police, Flynn pointed out. His arrest fueled outrage from town officials and party leaders who demanded he resign immediately.

Rogowski refused, and when he was voted off the board he again refused to leave. So the Town of Cheektowaga filed a lawsuit to oust him – and won.

Rogowski is required to attend 40 hours of sensitivity training on issues surrounding domestic violence, its effect on the family and the community.

“Hopefully Mr. Rogowski will learn from the course and not commit this offense again,” said Flynn.