Reward offered in fatal beating of 71-year-old North Buffalo man

Authorities are offering up to a $4,000 reward for information in the fatal July beating in a North Buffalo apartment.

Carl Davis, 71, was found dead shortly after 11 a.m. July 23 in his home on Holling Drive, between Delaware and Virgil avenues. Davis died of blunt-force injury, according to Buffalo police.

In the days after the killing, police said they were looking for Davis' car, a 2008 Saab 9-7x with license plate ETW4142.

The reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers Buffalo and the Buffalo Police Department. Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 716-867-6161 or submit a tip through the “Buffalo Tips” app. In order to be eligible for the reward, the information must lead to an arrest or indictment.