Reporters' Notebook: Nov. 13, 2018

STACK THE DECK – Bring a gift card of $25 or more to donate and you can attend the Holiday Gift Card Gathering from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Brothers of Mercy Foundation White House, 4520 Ransom Road, Clarence. The house will be decorated for the season and beverages and appetizers will be served.

Cards will benefit the foundation’s largest fundraiser, the Caritas Awards Dinner in May. For more info, call Antoinette Todaro at 759-6985, ext. 353, or email Todaro@brothersofmercy.org.

SLICE OF LIFE – Chet Fery, the Bread Man, will give a presentation, “Kindness Changes Everything,” at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Niagara History Center, 215 Niagara St., Lockport. Fery will share his “Bread Time Stories,” demonstrate bread making and give everyone who attends a loaf of bread and a recipe. It’s free, but reservations are required. Call 434-7433.

BEGINNINGS – The Historical Society of North German Settlements continues its celebration of the 175th anniversary of the start of emigration from Germany to Wheatfield and Martinsville when it meets at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Wheatfield Community Center, 2790 Church Road.

Cindy Sileo, Don Schroeder and Elaine Timm will present “Visiting Our Ancestral Villages,” recounting their trip last spring to the Uckermark region of northeastern Germany and nearby Poland. All are invited. Refreshments will be served.

LIGHT UP – Cigar Ambassadors will host their Fall Smoker from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday in the Fraternal Order of Eagles Hall, 7269 Ward Road, North Tonawanda. Tickets are $45, $40 advance, and include a premium cigar, three hours of open bar and a steak dinner. There also will be raffles and shaves from master barbers. For tickets, call 696-2021.

COPING – Families and friends who have lost loved ones to suicide are invited to a special program for healing and hope in conjunction with International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day Saturday afternoon in the Butler Rehabilitation Center auditorium on the campus of Buffalo Psychiatric Center, 400 Forest Ave.

Doors open at noon for registration and a light lunch. The program starts at 1 p.m. and includes screening of “A Daughter’s Journey,” a documentary that follows a young woman’s successful struggle to cope after the loss of her father. It will be followed by a panel discussion.

The program, sponsored by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, is free. Advance registration is appreciated. Call 816-2011 or email BuffaloPC@omh.ny.gov.

