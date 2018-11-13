RAIFF, John "Jack"

Of Amherst, NY, on November 12, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Catherine Raiff. Devoted father of Steven (Kathleen) Raiff, Rachel (Michael) Converse, and Keri (Oded) Rauvenpoor. Beloved Papa of the late Timothy Lock, Grey Lock, Sarah Converse, Kyle and Austin Raiff, Brayden Lock, Conner Raiff, and Christopher Converse. A Memorial service will be held on Wednesday at 7 PM from AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC., 281 Dodge Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorials are to be made to the Greater Buffalo Counseling Center, 3330 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14215.