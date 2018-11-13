Pro Football Focus: Bills safeties Hyde, Poyer remain among NFL's elite tandems

Pro Football Focus Senior Analyst Billy Moy will be contributing to BNblitz.com all season long.

The Buffalo Bills dominated in Week 10, outplaying the New York Jets in virtually every aspect of the game. While the play of Matt Barkley and Buffalo’s offense was, admittedly, quite surprising; the play of the Bills’ defense – a unit that’s graded out by Pro Football Focus as the sixth-best defense – was not.

Specifically, the play in the back end by safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer.

Hyde led the Bills defense with an 85.5 overall PFF grade in Week 10 and Poyer wasn’t far behind with a 74.0 overall grade (anything more than 70.0 we consider to be above average; anything more than 80.0 we classify as high quality; a grade more than 90.0 is elite). Hyde had an interception and allowed just one catch on three targets into his coverage for a total of four yards. Poyer collected a pair of coverage stops to go with a sack.

And frankly, that’s the type of play that Bills fans have grown to expect from these two.

Hyde and Poyer have combined to play 52 games since they signed as free agents before the 2017 season. In that stretch, there have been 122 safeties who have played at least 200 defensive snaps. Hyde ranks sixth with an 89.7 overall PFF grade, while Poyer ranks 10th with an 85.7 overall grade. They’ve been particularly good in coverage: Hyde’s 91.7 grade ranks third and Poyer's 91.6 coverage grade ranks fourth.

Applying all that to our grading tiers: Hyde and Poyer have provided Buffalo with "high-quality" play since joining the Bills (with Hyde being borderline elite), and both have performed at an elite level in coverage.

Hyde, the former fifth-round pick who began his career in Green Bay, has spent 63.5 percent of his defensive snaps in Buffalo as a deep safety, with 21.8 percent of his snaps coming as a box defender and 9.4 percent of his snaps coming from a slot corner spot. Since the start of 2017, Hyde is tied for third among safeties with 19 combined pass breakups and interceptions; he’s tied for 18th with 15 coverage stops; and opposing quarterbacks have earned just a 75.5 passer rating against him in coverage.

When lined up as a true free safety – Hyde’s most frequent position – he is tied for second among 100 defenders who’ve seen at least 100 snaps in coverage as a true free safety since the start last season with 11 combined pass breakups and interceptions. Of those 100 safeties, 54 have seen at least 10 targets into their coverage since Week 1 of last season as a deep safety, and among them, Hyde ranks fifth by giving up either a first down or touchdown on just 19.2 percent of the targets. Overall, he ranks seventh by allowing just a 29.2 passer rating into his coverage when lined up deep.

Poyer has moved around the field a bit more than Hyde has, but deep safety is still his primary spot as he’s spent 47.4 percent of his snaps as a free safety for the Bills, with 36.7 percent of his snaps coming as a box defender and 9.3 percent of his snaps coming from a slot corner spot. The former Oregon State star is tied for seventh among safeties since the start of 2017 with a combined 17 pass breakups and interceptions. Of 90 safeties have seen at least 20 targets into their coverage since the start of 2017, Poyer ranks 16th by allowing either a first down or touchdown on just 32.7 percent of the targets into his coverage. He ranks fifth with quarterbacks earning just a 56.2 passer rating against him in coverage.

Poyer is tied with Hyde, tallying 11 combined pass breakups and interceptions as a deep free safety over the last season and a half. Out of those 54 qualified deep safeties since the start of 2017, Poyer ranks 12th by allowing a first down or touchdown on just 27.3 percent of the targets into his coverage and he ranks 13th among safeties, holding opposing quarterbacks to a 47.3 passer rating against him in coverage.

Hyde and Poyer have been stabilizing forces on the back end of Buffalo’s defense since they joined the Bills and they’re rivaling Adrian Amos Jr. and Eddie Jackson for the Chicago Bears and Lamarcus Joyner and John Johnson III for the Los Angeles Rams for the title of best safety tandem in the NFL over the past year and a half.