Police investigating discovery of dead body in Main Street apartment
Buffalo Police were investigating the discovery of a dead body Tuesday in an apartment building in the 900 block of Main Street.
Police were called to the scene just after 2 p.m.
Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said that a man in his mid-60s had been found deceased inside his apartment.
An autopsy will be performed by the Erie County Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death, DeGeorge said.
