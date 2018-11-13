Share this article

Police investigating discovery of dead body in Main Street apartment

Buffalo Police were investigating the discovery of a dead body Tuesday in an apartment building in the 900 block of Main Street.

Police were called to the scene just after 2 p.m.

Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said that a man in his mid-60s had been found deceased inside his apartment.

An autopsy will be performed by the Erie County Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death, DeGeorge said.

