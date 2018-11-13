Plumbers, welders union completes new training facility

Plumbers and welders apprentices have a new training facility, now that their local labor union has completed the renovation of its new headquarters in West Seneca.

U.A. Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 22 opened its new offices and training center at 120 Gardenville Parkway, in a former Lifetime Health Medical Group building. The $5 million facility features two welding shops with 44 weld booths, plus 11 training rooms with capacity to teach the union's 150 apprentices the skills needed to achieve journeyperson status for today's plumbing, steamfitting and HVAC jobs.

The union's $1.4 million annual training budget will allow it to hire up to 35 part-time instructors for year-round training. The 36,800-square-foot facility will also provide training for current journeymen and journeywomen to strengthen their skills.

“We wanted to make sure that we are not only providing training opportunities for the future workforce, but our current members as well,” said Local 22 Business Manager Sean Redden.

Union officials noted that the demand is strong for skilled workers, especially as older and more experienced veterans approach retirement. Apprentices are required to take 1,100 hours of classroom instruction and 8,000 hours of on-the-job training.

The union will host an open house on Nov. 27.