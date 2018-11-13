Patron gets broken nose after group attack at Club Marcella

A man dancing on stage at Club Marcella was attacked Sunday morning by a group of six to eight people who pulled him off the stage and began to beat him, according to a Buffalo police report.

Security threw the attackers out of the Pearl Street club after the attack, which happened about 3:30 a.m. One of the attackers was outside waiting for the victim as he left and punched him in the face, according to the report.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Buffalo General Medical Center and then sought treatment at Erie County Medical Center. He was diagnosed with a broken nose, according to the report. He also told police his coat was stolen during the altercation outside.