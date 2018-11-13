PALLONE, Irma T.

PALLONE - Irma T. Age 87, of Niagara Falls, NY, passed away November 11, 2018 at Our Lady of Peace Health Care Facility in Lewiston, NY. Born April 19, 1931 in Niagara Falls, NY, the daughter of the late Pasquale and Angelina (Finocchi) LaGatta; beloved wife of 62 years to James S. Pallone; loving mother of Mary Beth Pallone, James G. Pallone, Thomas G. (Fonda) Pallone, Cheryl Ann Gill and Kevin G. (Melanie) Pallone; cherished grandmother of 7 grandchildren; sister of the late Daniel (Mary) LaGatta. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 12 P.M. at St. Vincent DePaul Parish at St. Leo's Church, 2748 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY, 14304. Entombment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Lewiston, NY. Arrangements by M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 Military Rd., Niagara Falls, NY 14304. Please share condolences at: www.mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com