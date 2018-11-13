No bones about it, smoking causes orthopedic problems

Smoking cigarettes negatively impacts your health, with heart and respiratory diseases, and several cancers, the most well-known risks. Few realize that smoking also has an impact on your bones, joints and connective tissue, said Dr. Adam Burzynski, an orthopedic surgeon with Excelsior Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine who performs many of his surgeries at Kenmore Mercy Hospital.

Burzynski talked about the ways smoking impacts musculoskeletal health.

Smoking causes pain

Studies suggest that smoking cigarettes changes the way that the brain processes sensory stimuli and perceives pain. Nicotine tricks the body into feeling less pain at first and releases feel-good chemicals like dopamine, which is why smoking has an addictive quality. Smokers may be less aware of the pain their bodies are experiencing until that feeling wears off.

It hurts bones

Smoking increases your risk of developing osteoporosis – a weakness of bone that causes fractures. A Mayo Clinic study found current smokers had more severe pain and were more than twice as likely to have significant cartilage loss as nonsmokers. The researchers speculate that toxins from smoking may contribute to cartilage loss or that high carbon monoxide levels in the blood could hamper cartilage repair.

Surgical woes

Smoking can lead to more surgery complications. Two separate studies, presented at the 2012 annual meeting of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, compared joint replacement in smokers and nonsmokers, showing that smokers had a significantly higher failure rate than nonsmokers.

Medication challenges

Smoking interferes with pain medication. Smokers require more medication to ease their pain, research has found. Tobacco use appears to have some effect on the nervous system, increasing sensations and perceptions of pain.

Fracture risks

Smoking can make you too thin and put you at greater risk for fractures. Nicotine signals the brain to eat less and can prevent the body from getting adequate nutrition. Having a good body weight is important for general health.

Simply put, “Put out the cigarette. People with chronic pain smoke more, even though smoking can actually make the pain worse,” Burzynski said in a news release.

Once you understand how smoking actually worsens chronic pain, you may find the motivation to quit smoking once and for all. The New York State Smokers’ Quitline, based at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, can help. Call 866-697-8487 or visit nysmokefree.com.

