NICPON, Joseph L.

NICPON - Joseph L. Age 75, of North Tonawanda, Sunday (November 11, 2018). Joseph was born in North Tonawanda on February 5, 1943 to Frank and Eleanor (Sarzyniak) Nicpon. Joseph was retired from General Motors and American Axle. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force, a member of American Legion Stephen Sikora Post No. 1322, 3rd Warder's Social Club, Renaissance Club and Knights of Columbus Madonna Council. Joseph was predeceased by his brothers Sonny and Richard Nicpon; and sisters Patricia Amrhein, and Barbara Kwasnik.Mr. Nicpon is survived by his wife Linda (Adamek) Nicpon; father of Lisa (Christopher) Rudewicz; grandfather of Alexander and Madeline Rudewicz; brother-in-law of Joseph Kwasnik; also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 11 AM from St Timothy's Church, 565 E. Park Dr., Tonawanda, NY 14150. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Niagara Hospice House. Please share condolences at:

www.Wattengel.com