Niagara Falls cancels plans to impose garbage user fee

Niagara Falls officials have decided against imposing a $168 annual fee on garbage customers.

Instead, Mayor Paul A. Dyster and the City Council agreed last week to raise property taxes.

Dyster had earlier proposed cutting the property tax levy by 13 percent to compensate for adding the garbage charge. But the fee proved highly unpopular with residents.

The property tax levy now will rise to the city's tax cap of 1.7 percent.

Dyster previously said his proposed budget took into account the cutoff of Seneca Niagara Casino revenue.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has promised to send the city up to $12.3 million while the Senecas and the state arbitrate the casino revenue dispute.