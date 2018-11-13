Cascades of Fire International Fireworks Competition to resume Friday

The Cascades of Fire International Fireworks Competition in Niagara Falls will resume this weekend after postponements caused by weather and an injury to a worker.

Team Finland will begin its fireworks show at 9 p.m. Friday and Team Brazil will follow at 9 p.m. Saturday. In addition, a 10-minute fireworks display is scheduled for 9 p.m. Sunday from the lower Niagara Gorge, according to sponsors.

The competition was postponed Nov. 10 and 11 because of high winds and a serious head injury suffered by an employee for the fireworks supplier, Whysall Fireworks, who was hit by a fireworks shell Saturday.

The organizer, Winter Festival of Lights, a nonprofit winter illumination festival in Southern Ontario, indicated that shows by teams from Italy, Vietnam and Canada have been cancelled.