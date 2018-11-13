Man charged with trying to break into Lockport pizzeria

A Lockport man was charged Tuesday morning with trying to break into Stevie V's pizzeria on Robinson Road, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

A neighbor called the Sheriff's Office at about 5 a.m. after seeing someone trying to get into the restaurant. David C. Heimerl, 53, was charged with attempted third-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal mischief, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responding to the scene pulled over Heimerl's vehicle as it was leaving the area.

Heimerl was held on bail after being arraigned in Lockport Town Court. He's scheduled to return to court on Thursday.