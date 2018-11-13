Letter: With our taxes so high, where is the money?

According to a CNBC research of the top 15 highly taxed states in the country, New York is number one. This includes all state tax liabilities that a New York State resident is burdened with. If this is so, why is Niagara Falls bankrupt after losing money from the casinos? Why doesn’t the state help with the renovation of the city to make it a tourist attraction as demonstrated by the Canadian side of the falls? Most tourists prefer the Ontario attractions and accommodations because their government has invested in the infrastructure of the city.

On the other side of the state, New York City is debating over who should pay for the antiquated MTA system. Why is a city that has tourism as a significant annual income and a population of 8.6 million unable to fund this necessary upgrade? Why is the state not taking on these issues to increase the desirability and quality of life for the citizens of this state?

Why are we the highest taxed state in the nation and yet have so many deficiencies? Where’s the money?

Amy Erickson

Tonawanda