Letter: Turner was a legend in the newspaper business

Doug Turner was a great journalist and a greater human being. He was the smartest man I ever knew.

As a reporter for the Buffalo Courier-Express when Turner was executive editor, I learned more about journalism from his colorful and unpredictable talks than anyone had a right to. I will never forget him for hiring me, although I was a liberal arts, not journalism major. As long as I was aggressive and ethical, Turner didn’t care. He took particular pride in debunking powerful and self-satisfied political and community leaders.

A legend has passed.

Ross Runfola

Buffalo