Letter: Supply-side economics led to our stark national divide

Four decades ago the idea of a government policy which advocates shifting our wealth, manufacturing and technology to countries with philosophically opposite dispositions would have been the subject for the House Un-American Activities. The inauguration of these institutionalized supply-side, subversive policies during the Reagan years has led to a stark national divide between billionaires and the overwhelming majority of working poor.

The winners who own and control almost all the media and most of both major political parties are doing everything in their power to maintain this program that offers unregulated advantages to foreign manufacturers against our national interests.

During this time of extreme polarity blame is invariably trussed upon the opposite political number. The inequity is systematic and not the express property of any recent major political players. However there has been a failure on the part of all subsequent administrations to recognize these problems and take corrective action.

Recent natural disasters highlight our mutual dependence on each other. Those victims who would depend exclusively on “global” interests for salvation, would die in place, as would be in the case in international military conflict. What better method for universal instruction, shared responsibility and equanimity than reinstituting the draft?

Being inspired by bonafide and tested patriots like Truman, Eisenhower and Kennedy is one thing, but the days of deciding elections exclusively on the basis of media acumen and affability should be gone forever. Such is the arsenal of actors and charlatans, who have the proven ability to fool us.

Louis L. Boehm

Orchard Park