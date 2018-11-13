Letter: Specialists can help treat addictions to vaping, tobacco

On Sept. 12 the Food and Drug Administration declared teen vaping an epidemic shortly after the start of a new school year. The use of the Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) was intended to target adults who are trying to quit using combustible cigarettes. Instead, these devices are now in the hands of 2 million middle school, high school and college students.

Regulations alone will not stop teens from vaping. A teen’s pediatrician should be on the front line asking, advising and assisting teens with a plan to quit before this nicotine use turns into a lifelong addiction.

Doctors, nurses and health educators have a unique opportunity to screen patients, discuss misconceptions, counsel and follow up regarding e-cigarettes. Teens should avoid any form of tobacco, including ENDS, and providers talking to youth about e-cigarette usage can significantly increase the success of cessation.

However, in order for providers to counsel on e-cigarettes, they too must be well informed about the dangers of these products.

Referring to a tobacco treatment specialist or an addiction counselor is an added intervention pediatricians can take to address this epidemic.

Alexandria Trimble

Health education specialist

East Aurora