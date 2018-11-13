Letter: President’s media attacks seek to obscure facts

President Trump labels news reporting that is unfavorable to him as “fake news.” When he does this, he demonstrates complete disrespect for the First Amendment. When he calls the entire news media “the enemy of the people,” he is deliberately trying to prevent people from learning what is happening in our government.

In addition, labeling journalism “fake news” is an attempt to make people think all news is simply opinion that they should ignore. The Buffalo News and nearly every other newspaper consist of both commentary and reported news. There are standards for professional news reporting. The job of journalists is to research information thoroughly, locate many sources to get correct information and report as accurately as possible. Reporters who are not thorough, who make up or purposely distort facts, are criticized and/or fired.

Attacking the news media as a whole is a very obvious and cynical attempt to keep citizens from having the important information we need about what our government is doing. A critical part of a democracy is that citizens have the right and the ability to form their own opinions, express their views and vote according to their ideas. We currently have a president who is deliberately trying to keep people from knowing the facts about the actions of those in power, and who believes he can act outside the checks and balances described in our Constitution.

Joan Hyman

Buffalo