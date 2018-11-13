Letter: News’ support for stadium should account for risks

It is clear that the editorial page of The Buffalo News supports a new football stadium for the Buffalo Bills.

A recent editorial calling for support for University at Buffalo’s highly successful football team is further evidence of their support for local football.

As a pediatrician, I have become wary of football because of the physical dangers it entails. Although head injuries are the most frightening of injuries, damage to arms and legs especially knees may result in permanent disability as well. Unless the sport can be drastically modified, I do not think anyone, much less children, should play football.

As for a new stadium, let’s give the people of Erie County a chance to vote on it; put the question on a ballot for referendum. Let the people decide if the cost is worth the risk!

Howard Faden, MD

Snyder