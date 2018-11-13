Letter: Letter assailing Catholicism draws a sharp rebuke

I was astonished to see you lead off Saturday’s “Everybody’s Column” with a long letter from a former Catholic, declaring Roman Catholicism a false religion. He has apparently become an atheist.

How about a letter declaring Allah a false god? Or calling Mormonism a cult? Or criticizing Judaism for not accepting Jesus as the Messiah?

The largest church in the world (one and a half times bigger than all the others), the Church of Rome is the oldest standing bulwark against the secular movement that is becoming the “established religion” of America, waging competition with Judeo-Christianity more and more boldly.

While the writer is correct in pointing out that Catholic schools of the 1950s and ’60s left “no room for critical thinking or questioning,” my recollection is that public schools weren’t much better (calling liberals “red or “pinko” during the McCarthy scare). But he then goes on and attributes such Christian doctrines as the Trinity and original sin as the product of the hierarchy’s “arrogance and self-appointed authority.” That’s just plain blind stupidity. Most Catholic teachings are rooted in the New Testament, and if he wants to reject that too, then he is saying that Jesus Christ was a fraud and all his followers in every denomination are “illiterate, simple people.”

By enabling this man to get his jollies off at readers’ expense, The News has shrugged off their feelings and taken sides with him and his ilk.

Anthony Cardinale

Buffalo