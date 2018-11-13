Letter: Letter about defenses is insulting to Jews

As a proud nine-year military veteran and member of Jewish family living in a reality-based world I feel the need to respond to the Nov. 4 letter calling for the need for Jews to place armed guards in synagogues.

First the idea that an armed security guard with a handgun would be able to offer a real defense against a surprise attack by a fanatic armed with military weapons is absurd unless you are in a Rambo movie. The comment that Jews should not be supportive of gun restrictions is insane; the solution to the gun problem isn’t more guns any more than the solution to hate and bigotry is more hate and bigotry.

To me the most offensive idea was that if Jews in Europe were armed they would have been able to prevent the Holocaust. The nation of France was well armed and unable to stop the Nazi war machine. To imply that outnumbered and untrained civilians could have mounted an effective defense is unrealistic and implies that the Jews were just too passive to save themselves.

It’s time to stop blaming victims, either of mass shooting or sexual abuse and focus on the real issue, drowning out the voices of hate, violence and division with the deafening roar of love, peace and unity. E pluribus unum now more than ever!

David Harris

Glenwood