Letter: Let the nuns take charge and finally fix what’s wrong

The solution to the Catholic Church crisis has been right before our eyes for over one hundred years:

The nuns. Time to step aside gentlemen.

Hand the keys to the diocese over to the Sisters of Mercy pronto. They will straighten out this mess in record time.

Their devotion to Jesus’s teaching, vow of poverty, humble kind example coupled with formidable business acumen would be the perfect combination of strength by example that is currently missing.

Martin Farrell

West Seneca