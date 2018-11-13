Letter: Lack of moral leadership paves the way for hatred

Like many others, I’ve watched and grieved in horror as yet another massacre, this time of Jewish citizens, ended with 11 worshipers ruthlessly gunned down while attending Shabbat in their neighborhood synagogue.

It is unthinkable that in 2018, over 70 years since the end of World War II, there still are those who hate Jewish people. And it is intolerable that people are still able to purchase assault-type weapons after the many horrific acts of violence seen throughout this nation. Surely our children and grandchildren deserve a safer and more tolerant world in which to raise their families.

There is no doubt that the lack of moral leadership in the White House and the president’s constant name-calling and derision have fostered and ignited more hatred in this country than I have seen since the 1960s civil rights days.

Margaret Hopkins

Elma