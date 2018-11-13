Letter: Idling of our car engines is costly to us and the planet

It’s good to see more people pulling their cars over to the curb while using their devices, instead of driving while texting or while talking on their cellphone.

Even better would be to shut off the engine, too. Idling causes wear on the engine, and increases fuel consumption and pollution, which is bad for human and planetary health. Idling for only 10 seconds uses more fuel than shutting off the engine and restarting the car.

Remote car starters pose the same problems, plus the car will warm up faster from driving than idling. There’s nothing good about idling a car, and avoiding it is a simple way to help your car, your budget, your health, and the environment.

This may seem a small thing, but enough of us doing it will make a difference.

Tim Denesha

Buffalo