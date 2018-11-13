Letter: ‘Hardening’ our targets just doesn’t add up

So the president’s simplistic answer to the horrible massacre in Pittsburgh was his previous stance that the synagogue needed an armed guard. Putting aside the fact that four armed and trained police officers were wounded before subduing the assailant who was sporting an AR-15 automated rifle, let’s fact check what is needed to protect soft targets like this in the United States.

There are 350,000 places of worship in the U.S., 135,000 kindergarten to grade 12 public and private schools, 120,000 libraries, 816,000 licensed day care centers and 16,000 certified nursing homes. That’s about 1.5 million soft targets to protect.

If the average need is two guards per site in order to cover the operational hours, we would need 3 million armed guards to implement the president’s approach. That’s about 1 percent of our population. Sounds like an idea that is foolish and wholly impractical but that would make the NRA and firearms training facilities great again.

Robert L. Campagna

Williamsville