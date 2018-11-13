Letter: Evangelicals forgive Trump because they like his policies

On Oct. 21 a letter to Everybody’s Column asked why evangelicals voted for President Trump. First of all, they respect the rule “Who is without sin, cast the first stone,” and believe in forgiveness.

Secondly, they want to preserve the Constitution and the rule of law. They dislike mob rule and identity politics. Their biggest concern was an attempt to load the Supreme Court with liberals that want to make laws from the bench rather than interpret the Constitution.

Evangelicals are pro-life, not abortionists. Evangelicals are concerned about interference in their religion from one party. They considered Trump was a businessman who could help the middle class and the people who need help. Trump was against open borders and wanted to “Make America Great Again.” His opponent was for relaxed immigration rules and she wanted to make herself great again, because she felt entitled to the presidency. These reasons outweigh the sins of an adulterer and bully.

John Orlowski

Amherst