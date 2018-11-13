Letter: Doug Turner went deep with political analysis

While some were sad Tuesday about someone who lost and some were joyous about someone who won, the worst news for all of us was the loss of Doug Turner, The News’ former Washington bureau chief.

Turner was a great journalist who was respected and admired throughout his long life. Turner did what great journalists do; he brought us information we needed, whether or not it was entertaining.

Some of today’s reporters have been satisfied to report on the three-ring circus of an election in the 27th Congressional District. One party was saddled with a candidate they had wanted to replace, while a third party had fielded a serious candidate. Another party threatened a lawsuit to keep an indicted candidate on the ballot, thinking he would be easier to beat and denying voters another choice.

Turner was more in-depth than that. More than two years ago, he probed into, and reported on, what is wrong with New York’s election laws. He pointed out exactly why entrenched congressmen seldom face a primary challenge, no matter how much the people want a change. Turner reported that no one can vote in or even circulate petitions for a congressional primary without becoming an enrolled party member by October of the previous year.

Sen. Tim Kennedy and Assemblyman Sean Ryan introduced legislation two years ago to eliminate the injustice that Turner exposed. Let’s encourage them to try again and ask our own senators and assemblymen to join them.

Richard W. Ford

East Amherst