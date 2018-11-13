Letter: Don’t blame celibacy rule for priests’ perversions

Recently a letter to this column called for the elimination of the celibacy rule for Catholic priests. I think that is a valid issue in need of serious consideration. However, the reasons the writer gave for such a change are simply not factually based.

Celibacy does not turn a person into a pedophile. These accused priests did not fall off the celibacy wagon by having sexual encounters with consenting adults. That could be considered “natural.” Instead, they used their positions of authority and presumed moral superiority to control, manipulate and abuse children.

They were not healthy people who had been “perverted” into performing criminal acts simply because of a rule they chose to follow – having no personal responsibility or control to stop. That’s like concluding an animal killer’s behavior is due to his following a vegetarian diet. Pedophilia is a complex, psychosexual disorder that may have genetic and environmental causes, but almost always includes the urgent need to dominate.

At the very first “unnatural” and “immoral” sexual urge toward a child, these men “who only wanted to help their parishioners” could have left the priesthood, or at the very least sought help. They did not. Nuns and other women of faith follow the same celibacy rule, yet are rarely accused of pedophilia.

Do not be confused; the Catholic Church did not “pervert” healthy men with celibacy. It knowingly and criminally allowed pedophiles to remain in positions where they abused children for years without consequence.

Ilia Beecher

Grand Island