Letter: Disdain for the law is being taken too far

Donald Trump has repeatedly demonstrated a total ignorance of and disdain for the law and constitutional protections.

His latest outrage is his belief that he has the power to eliminate the 14th Amendment’s constitutional guarantee of birthright citizenship with a simple stroke of his pen.

Well, if that is the case then why stop there? Why not sign an executive order eliminating that very bothersome constitutional protection of freedom of the press found in the First Amendment? Of course, Trump would ensure that Fox News would be protected as long as its cheerleading squad continues to heap praise on him on a 24/7 basis.

Also, since he believes the Constitution exists to serve him, then why not erase a woman’s right to vote that is guaranteed by that irksome Nineteenth Amendment? He knows the majority of women voters in this country aren’t going to vote for him anyway.

Finally, Trump knows that the only thing holding him back from his desire to be president for life like his idols in Russia and China is that totally unfair 22nd Amendment that limits a president to two terms in office. Time to get that pen out to eliminate that obstacle.

Wake up America! While much of this letter is obvious hyperbole, it is not hyperbole to state that Donald Trump has shown no regard for constitutional norms and that he presents a clear and present danger to this nation’s rule of law.

Richard W. Kirisits

Kenmore