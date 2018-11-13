Letter: Catholics have moved away from church’s prescriptiveness

The Nov. 3 Another Voice by the Grand Island religious education instructor misses the mark badly. She blames the church crisis on capitulation (her word) to secular influences since the 1960s. The author posits that progressive liberalism and atheist-inspired influences are at fault.

She gives no thought that over generations good people within the faith might seek enlightenment, knowledge and greater insight and now feel empowered to think and reason for themselves.

Like so many in Western New York I had nuns and priests in the ’50s and ’60s. There was no room for critical thinking or questioning. It was all memorization and fear of mortal and venial sin (remember those?).

From early centuries the Catholic Church mandated the dogma of The Trinity, Original Sin, rituals and paternalism dating back to the Council of Nicaea 325 AD. The church hierarchy radiated arrogance and a self-appointed authority. They got away with their fiction by frightening followers such that illiterate, simple people in the Dark Ages believed that heaven was an actual place, up in the sky, and hell was a place, down below in the earth. Maybe you could still postulate such nonsense now with second-graders but that’s about all.

It was the corrupt, powerful Roman Church that executed Giordano Bruno and imprisoned Galileo in response to their amazing scientific achievements about the solar system that helped move humanity out of the Dark Ages. These were men of faith who sought knowledge. And the religious education instructor cites papal encyclicals and a return to “Church authoritative teaching.” This reflects the thinking of people who desperately desire to be subservient and want to be told how to behave.

David Casassa

Buffalo