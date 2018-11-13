Letter: Better plans are needed for our winding roads

Road construction planners are in love with expanding sidewalks and reducing the size of roads.

Potter Road in South Buffalo is a narrow street of three lanes. One lane is for parking and two lanes for north and south traffic. The turn at Woodside Street has sidewalks that takeaway part of the south lane and restrict the flow of traffic.

Collections by garbage trucks and packages brought by delivery trucks use this lane. In winter, plows must clear the snow from this street.

A crossing light or crossing markings in the street would have given pedestrians a way to walk across the street and enter Cazenovia Park more easily than by causing more congestion by narrowing the roadway.

Kathleen Warren

Buffalo