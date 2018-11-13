Letter: Adoption by same-sex couples goes against church teachings
The Catholic Church has teachings that cannot be changed, period. Adoption of children by same-sex couples goes against those teachings.
Would anyone try to force anyone from a different religion to go against their teachings? I doubt it.
There are plenty of organizations that provide adoptions that are available to anyone, so why are they trying to force their views on the church? This is a clear case of discrimination against religious beliefs. These individuals are out to change the church, plain and simple.
Bonnie Huntz
Tonawanda
