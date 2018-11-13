KWAPICH, Alfreda G. (Sowinski)

Of Elma, NY, November 10, 2018; beloved wife of the late Daniel M. Kwapich; dearest mother of Peggy (Larry) Wolgast and the late Daniel M. Kwapich; loving grandmother of Bethany (Paul) Green, Rachel (David) Grabau, Joshua (Emily) Wolgast and Benjamin Wolgast; great-grandmother of seven great-grandchildren; sister of Beatrice (late George) Ortolano. Friends may call Thursday 4-8 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Road), West Seneca, 668-5666, where Funeral Service will be held Friday morning at 10 o'clock. Friends are invited.