KICINSKI, Jennie F. (Kuzina)

KICINSKI - Jennie F. (nee Kuzina)

November 11, 2018; age 91. Beloved wife of the late Joseph R.; devoted mother of Janice and Daniel Kicinski; loving daughter of the late Katarzyna (nee Skiba) and late Michael Kuzina; dearest sister of Dorothy (Alfred) Domaniewski and the late Frank (late Dorothy) Kuzina, late Joseph (late Bernice) Kozina, and late Irene (late Richard) Jankowski and sister-in-law of Eleanor Kicinski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present Thursday 4-8 PM at the Pietszak Funeral Home, 2400 William St. (near Harlem), where services will be held Friday at 9 AM and at St. Josaphat Church at 9:30 AM. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com