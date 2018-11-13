Kane Street house fire causes $170,000 damage

A fire Tuesday at a two-story house on Kane Street between Sycamore and Genesee streets caused about $170,000 damage, according to a Buffalo Fire Department dispatcher.

Firefighters were called to the scene of the fire at 7:41 p.m.

The two-story, wood frame structure was occupied, though no injuries were reported. The fire started in a first-floor area of the house and extended to the rest of the building, according to the fire department.

Estimated damage to the building was $120,000 and $50,000 to its contents.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation late Tuesday.