JEFFERLONE - Shirley Ann Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest November 12, 2018; wife of the late Armando Christofaro; devoted mother of Jeanine (Jim) Mallaber, Danielle Reed and Daniel Crowe, Jr.; cherished grandmother of Ashley Crowe, Kenneth, Jr. (Sadie) Fisher, Alex, Jacob, Jonathan and Julianna Pound, and Dominique and Lucas Reed; loving daughter of the late Anthony Jefferlone. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 2-3 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Share condolences at: www.lombardofuneralhome.com